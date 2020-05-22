Former Fulwell73 exec boards Studio71 UK as development director

Former Fulwell73 and Zeppotron executive Joe Varley will lead Red Arrow Studios-owned Studio71 UK’s slate expansion in the newly created role of director of development.

Varley (pictured) will report to Jody Smith, the prodco’s VP creative director.

He has previously held development executive roles at Fulwell73 and Wonder TV Productions, and as head of development at Endemol-owned Zeppotron and Tiger Aspect.

Varley is also the creator of ITV’s Dinner Date format, and has created, developed and produced television programs for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Comedy Central.

Studio71 UK’s slate includes new unscripted commissions such as the reality wedding show Countdown To I Do for TLC, and the 18-part series Forged with Steele for History UK.

“In Joe we have found someone who knows how to build exciting TV projects around this type of talent, and make use of the detailed knowledge we have of their audience’s behavior,” said Smith in a statement.