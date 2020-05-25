People/Biz

TVNZ serves up Gusto TV content with AVOD channel

The food and lifestyle channel from Gusto Worldwide Media is the first and only food programming to air on TVNZ's AVOD platform.
May 25, 2020

Gusto Worldwide Media has launched its food and lifestyle TV channel Gusto TV on New Zealand’s TVNZ – representing TVNZ’s first branded AVOD streaming food channel.

The first and only food programming to air on TVNZ’s AVOD platform TVNZ On Demand, the Canadian media company’s channel officially made its debut on May 19, prior to its launch on U.S. OTT Sling TV (May 20).

Programs headed to TVNZ include: One World Kitchen, Watts on the Grill, Bonacini’s Italy and Let’s Brunch, to name a few. Via the agreement, Gusto programming will also air on TVNZ’s linear channel.

In the past Gusto Worldwide Media has secured numerous deals for Gusto TV, launching the channel on STIRR, Pluto TV, XUMO, StarHub TV and more. Earlier this month Gusto TV also became available on OTT and IPTV platform TikiLIVE, expanding the channel’s presence in the U.S. and Latin America.

From Playback Daily’s Lauren Malyk

    About The Author
