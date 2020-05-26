Insight TV to air surfing docs as part of ‘Board, Not Bored’ event

Global content creator and TV channel Insight TV will premiere a number of documentaries starting this June as part of its ‘Board, Not Bored’ surfing-themed programming event.

Among the titles premiering include the previously-announced 8K UHD HDR documentary Sandboarding on Dragon Hill (pictured), produced by FastFokus.

Set in the Chilean port city of Iquique in the Atacama desert, Sandboarding on Dragon Hill follows Canadian mountain bike legend and Hall of Famer Brett Tippie as he travels to Chile to ride the biggest sand dune in the world.

The film airs June 7.

Other titles airing as part of the programming event, running June 1 to 7, include Lost in Indonesia, a four-part series that sees the world’s best surfers take on breaks in Indonesia, Java, Tasmania and Fiji; and Day of Days on the Thundercloud Reef, the story of one of the “world’s most spectacular waves,” Cloudbreak in Fiji.

Elsewhere, the 10-part series Chasing Monsters follows the lives of big wave surfers as they pursue the storms of the 2016 El Niño season; while Lift Off follows wingsuit pilot Jokke Sommer and big wave surfer Niccolo Porcella as they switch sports.

The programming lineup also includes Surf Girls, the story of three German girls who surf the ocean waves on a trip to Cape Town; Taming Jaws, which follows Brad Domke as he embarks on a mission to skimboard at Jaws, a wave break on the north shore of Maui; and Born to…, featuring profiles of surfers Maud Le Car, Nic Von Rupp, and Frederico Morais.