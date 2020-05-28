People/Biz

Exclusive: B17 Entertainment hires former Discovery Studios exec Gregg Moscot

Former Discovery Studios executive Gregg Moscot has boarded Industrial Media’s B17 Entertainment as EVP of production and operations. Based in Los Angeles, Moscot (pictured) will oversee the production, post-production and overall ...
By
May 28, 2020

Former Discovery Studios executive Gregg Moscot has boarded Industrial Media’s B17 Entertainment as EVP of production and operations.

Based in Los Angeles, Moscot (pictured) will oversee the production, post-production and overall day-to-day business operations for the unscripted production outfit.

The company has also promoted production executive Jackie Hakim to SVP of production and operations.

At Discovery Studios, Moscot served as head of production and operations, overseeing more than 150 hours of linear and digital content annually for the Discovery Inc. portfolio.

In that role, he was responsible for all studio operations, production and post-production management for pilot and series productions.

Prior to Discovery Studios, Moscot was the VP of production at ITV Studios America.

Moscot previously spent more than 20 years freelancing in both scripted and unscripted television working with such companies as 20th Century Fox, Warner Brothers, The Carsey-Werner Company, Endemol Shine and All3Media.

Hakim joined B17 Entertainment in 2013, where she has since overseen Broke Ass Gameshow for MTV and Chasing the Cure for TNT/TBS, as well as Craftopia for HBO Max and The Great Debate for SyFy, among others.

Prior to that, Hakim served as line producer on Shark Tank for ABC, and also lead production on Shark After Dark Live for Discovery and Shootout for AMC.

Hakim and Moscot are helping to lead remote filming production processes at the company with series such as YouTube’s Celebrity Substitute and Quibi’s Last Night’s Late Night.

In a joint statement, B17 Entertainment founders Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher said: “Gregg’s vast production experience and strong leadership skills make him a great fit here at B17. We have long appreciated his ability to execute innovative content while managing large teams, so we are thrilled to welcome him to our family. On top of that, Jackie’s extensive track record of success speaks for itself and we are confident this pair will enable continued growth while protecting the quality of content we pride ourselves on delivering.”

