Westdoc Online: More with Morgan Neville

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode is the second part of Braverman’s conversation with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. Here, Neville, discusses the origins of such acclaimed documentaries as 20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Best of Enemies and They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead.

Neville also discusses his upcoming documentary on the late chef and television presenter Anthony Bourdain.

You can access this and past episodes of Westdoc Online via the official site.