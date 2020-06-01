Docs

Westdoc Online: More with Morgan Neville

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its ...
By
June 1, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode is the second part of Braverman’s conversation with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. Here, Neville, discusses the origins of such acclaimed documentaries as 20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Best of Enemies and They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead.

Neville also discusses his upcoming documentary on the late chef and television presenter Anthony Bourdain.

You can access this and past episodes of Westdoc Online via the official site.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Paul G. Allen
    Documentary

    Vulcan Productions closing at start of 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    May 27, 2020
  • Americas-Got-Talent-2019
    Documentary

    NBC, Fremantle, Syco comment on “America’s Got Talent” investigation
    By Barry Walsh
    May 27, 2020
  • Tribeca Film Festival 2020 (1)
    Documentary

    Tribeca Film Institute “pauses” operations, conducts layoffs
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
  • legendary_22
    Documentary

    HBO Max goes live with “Legendary”, “Craftopia”; sets “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search