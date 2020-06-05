Food Network UK to heat up summer with “Tom Kerridge Barbecues”

American mass media company Discovery will serve up renowned chef Tom Kerridge’s latest culinary series, Tom Kerridge Barbecues, for Food Network in the UK.

Produced by London factual producer Blink Films, the 12 x 30-minute will document Kerridge (pictured) as he plates 12 of his favorite BBQ meals, each with a central dish and two supporting dishes. The meals will constitute both classic recipies and new inventions, from juicy steaks to delicately spiced fish dishes and whole roasted chicken.

Kerridge will utilize his expertise to teach viewers how to put a twist on their traditional summer BBQs and master the art of outdoor cooking.

Tom Kerridge Barbecues is executive produced by Dan Chambers, creative director at Blink Films. It was ordered by Clare Laycock, VP head of lifestyle & entertainment brands, and commissioned by Charlotte Reid, head of commissioning for lifestyle & entertainment channels. Matt Reid is commissioning executive for Food Network.

“It’s a joy to welcome one of Britain’s best loved chefs back to Food Network with this new series,” said Laycock in a statement. “Tom is an expert at seeking out the most unique recipes. With more and more people turning to BBQs to feed their families this summer, it’s the perfect time for him to help Britain up its BBQ game and create truly stunning meals.”

A premiere date has yet to be set.