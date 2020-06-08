“Cheer”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards noms

Netflix’s Cheer and VH1′s RuPaul’s Drag Race lead this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards nominations, revealed Monday (June 8) by the Critics Choice Association and non-fiction productions organization NPACT.

Emmy Award-winning Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst will receive this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award for his “ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry.”

Cheer (pictured) and RuPaul’s Drag Race landed five nominations each. Cheer is in contention for Unstructured Series, Sports Show, Limited Documentary Series, Male Star of the Year, and Female Star of the Year; while RuPaul’s Drag Race is nominated for Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Female Star of The Year, Male Star of The Year and Show Host.

Netflix’s Queer Eye follows closely behind with four nominations, and Showtime’s Couples Therapy received three nominations.

Programs that received two nominations include: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV); Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO); Chasing the Cure (TNT); Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet); Dancing With the Stars (ABC); Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix); Last Chance U (Netflix); Lego Masters (Fox); Making It (NBC); Making the Cut (Amazon); Nailed It! (Netflix); Shark Tank (ABC); Survivor (CBS); T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse); Talking Dead (AMC); The Goop Lab (Netflix); The Last Dance (ESPN); The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix); The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+); Top Chef (Bravo); Trial by Media (Netflix); and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo).

Netflix again leads the network tally with 31 total nominations.

The second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards will be presented via a “special release” on June 29.

“Each year of our joint awards program has presented a greater opportunity to highlight the breadth and excellence of nonfiction content, and its unique ability to reflect culture,” NPACT interim general manager Michelle Van Kempen said in a statement. “We are proud to honor Jeff Probst for his important contributions to our industry, both in front of and behind the camera, and to celebrate the programming and the people who work tirelessly to entertain, inspire and spark important conversation.”

For the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Bob Bain and Joey Berlin serve as executive producers. Kempen is EP for NPACT.