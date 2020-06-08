TBS sets “Celebrity Show-Off” from “The Masked Singer” EP, Critical Content

WarnerMedia Entertainment-owned TBS is set to premiere talent competition format Celebrity Show-Off from The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis.

Hosted by The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, the 10-episode series is based off the popular Korean format My Little Television.

In each episode, five celebrities from the world of sports, music, comedy, TV and film will face-off by creating “quirky” self-shot content that premieres online.

The contestants’ goal is to attract and engage the most online viewers to keep their digital shows “on the air,” and avoid being the channel that “goes dark.”

Digital shows will debut on TBS’s YouTube channel June 24, the day after the premiere episode on June 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will be scored by total views, view duration and engagement.

Each week, the celebrities will come together in a “high-tech virtual studio” where they will screen and react to each other’s content and find out who will remain in the competition.

In a twist, the lowest-performing celebrity will be replaced with a surprise celebrity newcomer.

The longer a celebrity stays in the competition, the more money they raise for their charity, with the last star on air earning an extra donation for their cause.

Talent confirmed for the showcase include Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis.

“After discovering The Masked Singer and bringing it to American audiences, I have been on the lookout for interesting and innovative Korean formats. Celebrity Show-Off is exactly that — a fresh, fun series unlike anything else on television,” Plestis said in a statement. “It’s a cutting edge take on celebrity competition that will allow viewers to see their favorite stars in completely new ways, and put a smile on their faces in these trying times.”

Celebrity Show-Off is based on the Korean format from Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation and executive produced by Plestis for Smart Dog Media. The series is produced by Critical Content with Tom Forman executive producing alongside Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer; and Aliyah Silverstein serving as executive producer and showrunner.