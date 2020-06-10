“Cops” canceled at Paramount Network, A&E’s “Live PD” return unclear: reports

Paramount Network has reportedly pulled its long-running reality series Cops as protests escalate across the U.S. and around the world following the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 25.

News that the show from John Langley Productions and Paramount Network Originals was initially delayed first broke on June 5 in Variety.

Cops‘ 33rd season was scheduled to premiere June 8.

The series followed city police officers and county sheriff’s deputies, sometimes backed up by state troopers or other state agencies, during patrols, calls for service, and other police activities.

Cops first premiered on Fox in 1989. It was later canceled by the network in 2013 and subsequently picked up by Spike TV, which relaunched as Paramount Network in 2018.

In response to the cancellation, a June 9 tweet from non-profit civil rights advocacy organization Color of Change, attributed to VP and chief of campaigns Arisha Michelle, reads: “Crime TV plays a significant role in advancing distorted representations of crime, justice, race & gender within culture and Cops led the way, pushing troubling implications for generations of viewers.”

The news comes as A&E holds episodes of its policing series Live PD (pictured), produced by Big Fish Entertainment, with no updates from the network as to when the docuseries will return.

Similarly to Cops, the live show follows police officers throughout the U.S. on their patrols.

New episodes are currently scheduled to air June 12 and 13.

The series host, Dan Abrams, tweeted Tuesday (June 9): “To all of you asking whether Live PD [is] coming back… The answer is yes. All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you.”