ViacomCBS names Maria Kyriacou chair of Creative Diversity Network

ViacomCBS has named Maria Kyriacou chair of its Creative Diversity Network, the organization’s effort to “increase diversity on and off screen within the UK’s television industry.”

Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia, succeeds Jill Offman, who stepped down following her departure from ViacomCBS.

In her current role, Kyriacou oversees all of the company’s broadcast, streaming and in-house studios strategy and operations in the UK and Australia, as well as Ireland, New Zealand and Israel.

Prior to ViacomCBS, the executive was president of international at ITV Studios where she oversaw its international production business and worldwide distribution arm.

She joined ITV Studios from The Walt Disney Company where she was SVP of digital media distribution EMEA, with responsibility for the company’s digital media sales and strategy across both channel and program distribution.

“I look forward to championing the vital work that CDN is doing at a time when actionable diversity and inclusion initiatives has never been more important,” Kyriacou said in a statement. “As CDN’s chair, my aim is to put CDN and its diversity monitoring tool, Diamond, at the center of discussions with broadcasters and producers, in order that we can collectively work towards improving representation in all spheres of our sector.”

“Her appointment could not be more timely: ensuring that diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the industry’s recovery from COVID-19 and ensuring that broadcasters, platforms, producers and the entire supply chain properly reflect the lives and ambitions of everyone is key to ensuring that the UK television industry not just survives but thrives,” Deborah Williams, executive director of CDN, added.