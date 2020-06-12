CTV pulls Jessica Mulroney series after online dispute with influencer

Canadian English- language broadcaster CTV says it has removed the Jessica Mulroney-fronted wedding series I Do, Redo from all its platforms after the host and fashion expert conducted herself in a way that “conflicts with [its] commitment to diversity and equality.”

The statement, posted at around 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday (June 12), came after Mulroney was accused by Sasha Exeter, a black Canadian influencer and lifestyle blogger, of threatening to jeopardize future endorsement opportunities and brand partnership deals after Exeter had called for social media influencer peers to use their platforms in support of Black voices. Exeter raised the matter via an Instagram video.

Mulroney later issued a public apology in the comments section under Exeter’s initial video. However, according to Exeter, a private message was also sent suggesting that Mulroney would take legal action against the influencer for making the dispute public.

“The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do. I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. And while I can’t change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future,” read a subsequent Instagram post from Mulroney, who also clarified she had “no intention of pursuing any legal action.”

In its full statement, Bell Media and CTV said they “encourage our entire team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them. Because recent conduct by one of our shows’ hosts, Jessica Mulroney conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed I Do Redo from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately.”

Mulroney responded later by saying, “I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I’m going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family.”

I Do, Redo (10 x 30 minutes), co-commissioned by CTV and Netflix, went to camera in multiple locations in the U.S. and Canada last fall. It premiered March 22 as part of CTV’s spring schedule, airing on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Produced by Insight Productions in association with CTV and distributed globally by Boat Rocker Studios, the format sees couples whose initial wedding plans went disastrously wrong receive another chance to say “I do.” Netflix, which holds the U.S. rights to the series, and Insight Productions had not commented at press time.

