Banff ’20: “Free Solo”, “Who Are You Calling Fat?” pick up Rockie Awards

National Geographic’s feature-length documentary Free Solo and BBC’s social experiment Who Are You Calling Fat? were among the factual and reality winners at the Banff Rockie Awards International Competition.

The virtual edition of the 2020 Rockie Awards – juried by a panel of 150 international industry professionals – was streamed live on Monday (June 15) and celebrated excellence in television and digital media content from around the world.

Hosted by the Baroness von Sketch Show‘s Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor and Jennifer Whalen, the Rockie Awards presented hardware in 26 categories that spanned documentary & factual, arts & entertainment, children & youth, scripted and podcast.

The competition featured 128 nominations from 35 countries including the UK, the U.S., Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, China and Switzerland.

The UK took home the most Rockie Awards, followed by the U.S. (11), Canada (7), France (3) and Australia and Belgium, with two each.

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s Academy Award-winning feature doc Free Solo (pictured) took home the top prize in the history and biography category. The 100-minute film was produced by Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald, Image Nation and National Geographic Documentary Films.

The BBC’s Who Are You Calling Fat? from Love Productions was feted in the docusoap and docuseries category, while another of National Geographic’s feature documentaries, Science Fair, walked away as the winner of the science and technology program. The 91-minute film, which world premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, was directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, and was produced by Muck Media and Univision.

Meanwhile, Canadian broadcaster TVO’s Employable Me, the Canadian adaptation of the format, was honored in the lifestyle program category. The series is produced by Accessible Media Inc., all3media, and Thomas Howe Associates Inc.

Finally, the Innovative Producer Award, which recognizes the “entrepreneurial excellence and achievements of an independent producer in TV/digital media,” was handed out to Toronto’s Wattpad Studios.

The full list of Rockie Awards International Program Competition Winners can be viewed by clicking here.