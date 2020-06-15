Creative Arts Emmy Awards going virtual in September

The Television Academy is taking the Creative Arts Emmy Awards online for several nights in September, and, for the first time in this history of the awards, will be forgoing its annual Governors Ball, traditionally held after the Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys.

Details of the “reimagined” Creative Arts Emmys are still to be announced. Meanwhile, in lieu of the Governors Ball, canceled amid health concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy is unveiling a US$1 million donation to the Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Discussions and planning between the Television Academy and U.S. broadcast network partner ABC are continuing regarding the format of the upcoming September 20, 2020 telecast and presentation of the 72nd Emmy Awards. According to the Academy, the partners “are committed to delivering a show that honors television’s unparalleled role throughout 2020 in bringing people together during a worldwide pandemic as well as acknowledge and support the unprecedented national and global demand for social justice and equality.”

The ceremony recognizes artists and craftspeople in categories across all genres including reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series and movies.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus,” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma in a statement. “As we strive to do the right thing for our community with these changes to our annual events, the Television Academy is also pleased to support those still in need with a $1 million donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund.”