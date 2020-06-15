ITV cancels winter edition of “Love Island”, reboots game show “The Cube”

British commercial broadcaster ITV2 has pulled the plug on its winter 2021 edition of reality dating format Love Island UK due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Realscreen has confirmed.

The news comes after ITV2 canceled the seventh season of the competition series (pictured) in May as a result of the pandemic, as restrictions on travel and filming remain in place for most countries around the globe.

The winter 2020 edition was meant to film in a villa in South Africa, but the decision to pull Love Island from ITV’s winter slate came as ITV Studios was scheduled to begin pre-production on the reality competition format in the coming weeks.

Instead, the UK version of Love Island will return to television screens in summer 2021 as part of one supersized season run, with the format rumored to be heading back to Mallorca, Spain.

“Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021,” said ITV in a statement provided to Realscreen.

To fill the void, however, ITV2 is repeating the inaugural season of Love Island Australia (2018) from Monday (June 15) at 9 p.m. BST.

ITV’s decision to pull the winter run of Love Island was first reported by tabloid newspaper The Sun.

Meanwhile, ITV is slated to revive the British game show The Cube.

The 60-minute series was previously produced by All3Media’s Objective Productions (now Objective Media Group) and ran for nine seasons from August 2009 to August 2015.

The Cube offers contestants the opportunity to win a £250,000 (US$314,000) cash prize by completing various challenges and tasks – catching, throwing, estimating, memorizing and balancing – within a Perspex cube in front of a live studio audience.

Through cutting edge filming techniques, the series aimed to demonstrate the various stages of anxiety each contestant would feel as they progressed through each task.

All 79 episodes of the original series were hosted by Phillip Schofield.

The original series was created by Adam Adler, who now serves as managing director of Gameface Productions (Alphabetical, Britain’s Brightest Family), which is part of Cat’s on the Roof Media and is an ITV Studios company.

