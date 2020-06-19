Pulse Films expands into Italy, sets co-pro doc with Leone Film Group

Vice Media-owned Pulse Films — headquartered in London with offices in New York, Paris, Berlin and Los Angeles — is expanding into Italy with an office in Milan, led by Italian filmmaker Giorgio Testi.

Pulse Films Italia will encompass unscripted and scripted television, documentaries, feature films, branded content, music and commercials for the local market, and for international clients as one of the few Italian production studios with connections around the globe.

Testi, who has produced and directed feature docs Blur No Distance Left to Run/Live in Hide Park, serves as managing director, and will work together with executive producer Martina Zambeletti.

The new outpost is part of a partnership with local indie Indiana Production, which provides local infrastructure for Pulse Films Italia.

The production company has already produced and delivered the doc Liberi e Pensanti. Uno Maggio Taranto for Italian free-to-air La7 on May 1. The quick turnaround film replaced the annual concert in Taranto (south of Italy) since it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Another upcoming project is a co-pro documentary with Leone Film Group on renowned Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone, the pioneer of the “Spaghetti Western” genre, and will include exclusive archive footage from the Cineteca di Bologna. The doc is written and directed by Francisco Zippel, who directed Fantastic Mr. Fellini and Friedkin Uncut.

“Italy holds an extremely special place in my heart as I spent much of my childhood there, and it is the place where my family still reside,” said Pulse Films co-CEO Thomas Benski in a statement. “This country has such a rich history in bringing us amazing voices across film, tv and music it felt natural for us to embrace that and create a real presence there.”

“The Italian market is a very attractive space for our studio,” added Testi. “With so much investment being made, now feels like the perfect time for us to approach the local industry in a meaningful way.”