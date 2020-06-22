Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Wheelhouse set copro partnership

Brent Montgomery‘s Wheelhouse Entertainment has inked a multi-platform co-production deal with Kevin Heart’s Laugh Out Loud.

Under terms of the deal, Wheelhouse and Laugh Out Loud will develop, produce and distribute a portfolio of unscripted programming aimed at spotlighting “fresh comedic stories and new voices.” The two companies will partner with brands to co-produce and co-fund the original content slate.

The first project to stem from the deal will be co-produced by Lyft Entertainment, the budding production arm from ride-sharing firm Lyft.

Lyft Comics from Kevin Hart will feature a variety of comedians behind the wheel for Lyft as they try out their new stand-up routines on unsuspecting passengers.

Hart’s Laugh Out Loud has previously teamed with Lyft on the unscripted series Lyft Legend, which was hosted by Hart and has racked up more than 90 million views.

As part of the agreement, Laugh Out Loud will leverage its creative, production, distribution, marketing and branded partnership capabilities to work alongside Wheelhouse’s suite of in-house companies that include Campfire, Den of Thieves, Spoke Studios, digital content studio Portal A, and brand and marketing agency Wheelhouse Labs.

The deal was negotiated by Wheelhouse Group’s chief strategy officer Ed Simpson, and by LOL EVP and GM Thai Randolph, and Bob Stanley, managing partner at Evolution Media Capital.

“Brent and his team come to the table with entrepreneurial and creative tools that are rare in this industry,” said Laugh Out Loud CEO Kevin Hart in a statement. “Our teams share a passion for comedy, cultivating new talent, amplifying diverse voices and building valuable IP. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic Laugh Out Loud and Wheelhouse will create together.”

“Kevin is a force of nature whose ambition is actually matched by his work ethic – and we know we will create inspiring work with him and his team at Laugh Out Loud,” added Wheelhouse CEO Montgomery.