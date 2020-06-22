Mediawan to acquire Lagardere Studios, Good Mood as part of expansion plan

Paris-headquarted media conglomerate Mediawan has unveiled plans to create a major pan-European audiovisual content creation outfit, tentatively called Mediawan Alliance, which will include the acquisition of French producer Lagardère Studios for a total consideration of up to €100 million and Spain’s Good Mood, as well as a minority stake in German prodco Leonine.

Mediawan Alliance will launch a tender offer on all Mediawan securities not held by Mediawan Founders and MACSF, at a price of €12.00 per share and 0.65 per warrant. The holding company will be controlled by Mediawan founders Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, with the support of financial backers including French insurance company MACSF and American global investment firm KKR.

As well, Mediawan Alliance has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of French production group Troisième Oeil’s audiovisual activities which are currently held by Pierre-Antoine Capton (pictured, center, with Niel, left, and Pigasse, right) with after submission of a binding offer, subject to conditions.

Mediawan Alliance will be led by Mediawan chairman of the board and co-founder Pierre-Antoine Capton as CEO, and Leonine CEO Fred Kogel as deputy CEO.

Leonine was formed out of the merger of Tele München Gruppe, Universum Film, i&u TV, Wiedemann & Berg Film and W&B TV.

Lagardère Studios, with a distribution catalogue that houses more than 10,000 hours, also houses multiple production labels that incorporate documentary, unscripted and drama. Unscripted titles include Maximal Production’s C Dans L’Air for France 5, Réservoir Productions’ Ca Commence Aujourd’hui on France 2 and Aito Media’s The Night Patrol for Channel Four Finland. Troisième Oeil, meanwhile, produces more than 500 hours per year, including French unscripted hits such as France 5′s C A Vous and doc projects for Netflix, RMC Decouverte and Amazon Prime.

“We created Mediawan four years ago with the intention to create a European audiovisual champion to

respond to the demand for premium content, and these new operations are unprecedented steps to

continue our growth in new European geographies, new formats and with new partners,” said Mediawan’s Pierre-Antoine Capton in a statement. “The combination with key players like Lagardère Studios and Groupe Troisième Oeil and the cooperation projects with Leonine confirm Mediawan’s strategy. I am particularly proud to lead this group and be able to count on the talent of Fred Kogel and his teams,”

“The vision of creating a pan-European film studio, that covers the entire value chain of the content

business in the European key territories has inspired us since Leonine was founded, a year ago,” offered Leonine CEO Kogel. “I am more than delighted to assume the position of Deputy CEO at Mediawan Alliance and to explore together with Pierre-Antoine the promising opportunities ahead for possible future cooperations and coproductions between Mediawan and Leonine, as both companies are studio gems and amongst the most attractive and fastest-growing players in Europe.”