Exclusive: Glass Entertainment Group ups quartet of creatives

Philadelphia- and Los Angeles-based indie Glass Entertainment Group has promoted a number of executives across its creative departments.

As a result, Jon Hirsch (pictured left) has been upped to become SVP of current and Bart Makatche (right) has been named SVP of programming and production.

In his elevated role, Hirsch will continue to oversee the company’s slate of projects, including Nat Geo Wild’s Heartland Docs DVM and CNN’s forthcoming six-part docuseries Lincoln. He previously served as VP and executive producer.

Prior to joining Glass Entertainment Group in 2016, Hirsch served as an executive producer on seasons one and two of Lucky 8 TV’s Behind Bars: Rookie Year on A&E. He has additionally developed and produced content and campaigns for networks and brands that include HBO, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL, Adidas and Google.

Makatche, who previously was VP of programming and production, will continue to provide production oversight across a varied slate of projects and pilots.

Since joining the Nancy Glass-helmed company in 2005, Makatche has worked across such programs as Animal Planet’s Tanked, Nat Geo Wild’s Heartland Docs DVM, and HGTV’s upcoming Frozen in Time.

In addition to Hirsch and Makatche, Glass Entertainment Group has also promoted Ben Fetterman to VP of business development and Andrea Gunning to VP of business affairs and podcast development.

Fetterman, who has been instrumental to GEG’s budding podcast division, will continue to identify and develop new business opportunities and production strategies. He will also be responsible for expanding the production outfit’s roster of corporate and commercial clients.

Previously, Fetterman served as director of business affairs and finance.

Gunning, meanwhile, will continue to head the business affairs department. Her remit will be expanded to include oversight of human resources and production management.

As executive in charge of production, she previously developed and co-hosted Apple’s Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions podcast, and is currently producing several unannounced podcasts across the crime and social justice genres.

The quartet will continue to report into and work creatively alongside Glass Entertainment Group CEO Nancy Glass.

“This has been a year of unprecedented expansion and I am very proud of the work of the GEG management team, all of whom have been integral to both our success across traditional linear television as well as our explosive growth into new arenas,” said Glass in a statement.