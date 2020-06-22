Sky, Discovery set expanded multi-year carriage deal

European pay-TV giant Sky, a division of Comcast, and American factual broadcaster Discovery have expanded their long-term carriage partnership across the UK and Ireland, Germany and Austria.

Under terms of the deal, Discovery’s portfolio of entertainment channels, including Discovery Channel, will continue to be showcased across Sky platforms in the UK, and on the Sky Deutschland platforms in Germany and Austria.

Discovery Channel, meanwhile, will continue to be available on Now TV in the UK and Sky Ticket in Germany.

The multi-year deal will also cover Discovery’s non-linear brands – like the direct-to-consumer streaming service, MotorTrend — in the UK and Ireland for the first time, and will also include “new products from the future pipeline of Discovery’s direct-to-consumer offerings,” the two companies said.

Also included in the agreement are linear channel distribution, video on demand, and an extension of the media companies’ advertising relationship.

Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky, and Discovery have additionally renewed their advertising sales partnership in the UK and Ireland, with a focus on “creating new opportunities for advertisers in VOD and via AdSmart.”

“Our customers across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria can continue to enjoy their content, including their world-class factual programming,” said Stephen van Rooyen, Sky CEO for the UK & Europe, in a statement.

“Sky and Discovery have been working together for over 30 years to bring audiences the best in real-life entertainment,” added Kasia Kieli, president and MD for Discovery EMEA. “We are very pleased that our strategic relationship continues to grow, and our new multi-dimensional agreement means Sky customers can continue to enjoy our wide range of factual, sport, lifestyle and entertainment channels and programmes for years to come.”

(Pictured: Discovery Channel’s “Wheeler Dealers”)