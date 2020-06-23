Exclusive: Cineflix Productions hires David Casey as head of current

Cineflix Productions has tapped former Wilderness Productions executive producer David Casey as head of current.

In the newly created role, Casey will oversee creative for Cineflix Productions’ factual slate of new and returning series, leading the division’s team of executive producers.

Casey will interface directly with network executives as well as internal production administration, post-production and business and legal affairs. He reports directly to J.C. Mills, president and commercial director.

An award-winning film and TV executive, Casey comes to Cineflix with more than 15 years’ experience across various roles including executive producer, director and showrunner.

Previously, he served as EP of television and digital media at Coyote Peterson’s Wilderness Productions, where he was responsible for the company’s content development initiatives and digital growth.

Prior to that, Casey was VP of production at ITVS, where he oversaw production for all broadcast and digital projects.

His EP and showrunner credits include the globally produced Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild; Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival award-winning Ocean Warriors from EPs Robert Redford and the late Paul Allen; and long-running Ice Cold Gold for Animal Planet.

He was also showrunner and director on Travel Channel’s Legend Hunter.

Casey has produced on several documentaries including Participant Media VR endeavors Melting Ice and This is Climate Change, as well as serving as the Greenland segment producer of former Vice President Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, helmed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk.

He was also creative director on History Channel’s Pawn Stars, its spin-off Cajun Pawn Stars, and Jane Root and Nutopia’s ground-breaking America: The Story of Us. At History, he won numerous ProMax Awards for his brand and series creative direction.

“I met David when I was at Nat Geo and had the pleasure of representing him when I was at ICM — not only is he a talented producer, but he’s an incredible human, and the network execs that have had the chance to work with him would say the same,” Mills said in a statement. “David’s premium production credits stretch from the complicated to the thoughtful and everything in between. He has a light touch overseeing his teams while effectively collaborating with network partners to deliver on the promised creative. As we continue to evolve the Cineflix brand, we see David as a major part of that and couldn’t be happier that he has agreed to join the company.”

“With returning brands, a great development slate, and an impressive production infrastructure, I’m thrilled to be joining J.C. and the dynamic team at Cineflix Productions. I share their commitment to tell stories that change lives, minds, and the landscape of the entire industry worldwide for generations to come, both on-screen and behind it. I look forward to working with Cineflix Media’s stellar group of strategic and innovative thinkers who want to shape the future of our production division together through thought-provoking, ethically produced, and entertaining content,” Casey added.