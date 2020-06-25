Exclusive: Citizen Jones boosts team with development, production hires

Jonah Bekhor and Jonas Bell Pasht‘s multi-platform media company Citizen Jones has expanded its creative team with the appointments of Nicole Zien and Calvin Singh as SVP of development and head of production, respectively.

The pair will be based in Los Angeles and both will report directly into Bekhor and Bell Pasht.

Zien (pictured left) will work closely alongside the company co-founders to drive Citizen Jones’ development slate, with a responsibility for developing premium series for cable broadcasters and digital platforms, in addition to limited run series and documentaries.

Most recently, Zien was SVP of development at DocShop Productions, the Los Angeles-based company she co-founded alongside Daniel Partland. In this role she was responsible for running and managing all aspects of development, including for Netflix’s Afflicted and Oxygen’s limited run true crime series The Death of Rebecca Zahau.

Prior to this, she served as head of development for Emmy Award- winning company Herzog & Co., where she set up, developed and sold such unscripted series as Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On and a ‘Shark Week’ special to Discovery, among others. Zien has also held development roles at Discovery, CMT, MTV, Dick Clark Productions and Fox Television Studios.

Singh (right), meanwhile, will be tasked with overseeing production for current and upcoming TV and film projects as head of production.

Before joining Citizen Jones, Singh held the title of executive in charge of production at Love Productions USA, and was also a line producer at Legendary Entertainment and Entertainment One on series for Bravo, Netflix, Amazon, National Geographic, WEtv and ABC.

His production credits include Amazon Studios’ The Heart of Sergio Ramos, Netflix’s Made in Mexico, and ABC’s The Great Holiday Baking Show.

Singh has also held various producer roles at Monami Entertainment, All3Media, Sirens Media, Electus and Ryan Seacrest Productions.