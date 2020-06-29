Formats

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” to resume production following COVID-19 hiatus

Production on ABC’s The Bachelorette is set to resume after a months-long hiatus following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Realscreen has confirmed. A start date is yet to be announced, though Warner ...
By
June 29, 2020

Production on ABC’s The Bachelorette is set to resume after a months-long hiatus following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Realscreen has confirmed.

A start date is yet to be announced, though Warner Horizon Unscripted Television has confirmed that the reality dating format will soon return to production with safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In addition to regular testing and temperature checks, The Bachelorette‘s 16th season will see cast and crew live in an isolated location for the duration of production.

The latest season — which will see contestants vie to marry The Bachelor runner-up Clare Crawley (pictured) — was postponed in March along with a raft of other series and pilots under the Warner Bros. Television Group banner.

Season 16 was initially scheduled to premiere May 18.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
  • Kevin Hart Headshot
    People/Biz

    Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Wheelhouse set copro partnership
    By Daniele Alcinii
    June 22, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search