Extra: Peacock, ViacomCBS licensing deal; Banijay, Endemol Shine deal approved

Peacock streaming service licenses Paramount tiles

NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock will be offering Paramount movies and TV shows from the ViacomCBS library, including titles such as Undercover Boss (pictured).

Unscripted and scripted titles will be available to stream on Peacock when it launches July 15 and will continue to be available on ViacomCBS platforms.

The ViacomCBS library will join a vast catalog of shows including Peacock originals such as sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte, genre channels True Crime and Reality Check-In, and current season programming from NBC and Telemundo.

European Commission approves Banijay, Endemol Shine merger

The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, has approved the merger of Banijay Group and Endemol Shine Group by Lov Group.

Approved under the European Merger Regulation, the ruling finalizes the deal more than six months after Paris-based Banijay reached a definitive agreement to acquire ESG, making it the world’s largest independent production outfit.

The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the presence of a “sufficient number of alternative players with portfolios of similar content in the countries concerned.”

Pulse Films signs Haley Elizabeth Anderson

NYC-based filmmaker Haley Elizabeth Anderson is joining Pulse Films’ roster.

This year, Anderson’s debut film Pillars premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and her short documentary If There Is Light aired on Hulu.

She also directed a film for Hennessy and Droga5′s Unfinished Business initiative, to accompany the brand’s new program pledging US$3 million for small business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcroft Studios launches OTT channel via Pluto TV

OTT TV channel, truly, will debut on Pluto TV in the UK, Austria, Switzerland and Germany in early July with content from UK-based Barcroft Studios and over 100 hours of documentary content, including premium factual content licensed from a range of distributors.

Barcroft Studios, part of Future plc, also commissioned a new strand of topical documentaries called ‘truly Docs,” to roll out across the channel in the coming weeks.

Truly will be home to true stories “with a mission to celebrate difference, maintain a sense of wonder and confront the extreme”, according to a release, and includes many of the short-form shows on digital channel Barcroft TV, now folded under the truly banner.

Those titles include Born Different, Hooked On the Look, Shake My Beauty, Love Don’t Judge and Brand New Me, and have been super-sized into over 150 new 30-minute episodes exclusively for truly.

With files from Jillian Morgan