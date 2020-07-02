MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event

Reed MIDEM, the parent company and organizer of global television content conference and market MIPCOM, has confirmed that this October’s edition of the annual event will take place in Cannes, with a physical component and a digital program, designed for those unable to travel.

The conference is slated for October 12-15, headquartered in its traditional hub of the Palais des Festivals, with MIPJunior taking place on October 10 and 11 at the JW Marriott.

In announcing the news, Reed MIDEM said it will work with its event partners to “have in place rigorous guidelines and advanced safety measures throughout the Palais des Festivals and all of our event venues.”

In June, the French government gave the greenlight to trade shows and exhibitions housing 5,000 or more delegates as of September 1, subject to further assessment of conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic closer to that date.

In its official communication to potential delegates, the event organizer says traffic flow and capacity will be limited throughout the exhibition hall, with onsite registrations being reduced, and badges being sent to clients before the event.

During a conversation with Boom PR’s Justin Crosby in his Tellycast podcast, Reed MIDEM head of television Laurine Garaude said conference halls would have a limit of 50% capacity, and would be cleaned and sterilized after each session.

Furthermore, wearing of masks will be mandatory for all participants, service providers and event staff. Meeting rooms and conference rooms are being redesigned to allow for face to face meetings that can adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Capacity for those spaces will also be limited.

Hand sanitizer will also be made available throughout the exhibition zone.

A major component of the MIP experience is the off-site party schedule which sees companies of all sizes splash out for gatherings at neighbouring hotels, villas and restaurants. While Reed MIDEM won’t be hosting major indoor parties, Garaude told Tellycast that the company is exploring options for smaller outdoor gatherings.

Along with the physical event, Reed MIDEM will host an “Online+” edition of MIPCOM. While its program is currently being developed, it is expected to incorporate the “global upfronts” and premiere screenings that are being factored into this year’s edition, while also facilitating networking and meetings for those unable to attend due to travel restrictions.

During the Tellycast interview, Garaude said that while “currently many buyers are signing up” she acknowledged that some territories, such as the U.S. and Latin America, may still not be facilitating international travel. As a result, the virtual “content showcase” will be available to all delegates, whether they are in attendance physically or not, and keynotes and sessions will also be available for online-only delegates.

Garaude said a document is being prepared that will detail both Reed MIDEM’s guidelines as well as those from the City of Cannes, incorporating information about restaurants, hotels and taxis. She added that taxis will feature plexiglass, masks and gels, according to conversations with the City, and that hotels are expected to keep rooms vacant for 24 hours prior to new guests arriving.

She also cited how this year’s edition will feature more content and initiatives geared towards highlighting inspiration and social change, with more details to follow.