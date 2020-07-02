Sarah Jessica Parker, ITV Entertainment team for Lifetime dating series

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Pretty Matches Productions is teaming with ITV Entertainment to produce the social experiment series Swipe Swap (w/t) for Lifetime.

The show will follow two singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles — from living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s “favorite local haunts,” to connecting one another’s friends and family — in hopes of finding romance in their new cities.

Parker serves as executive producer with Alison Benson, president of Pretty Matches Productions.

Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young are executive producing for ITV America’s ITV Entertainment; and Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy serve as EPs for Lifetime.

The Sex and the City star partnered with Benson to launch Pretty Matches in 2005, and has since produced both scripted fare — such as HBO’s Divorce — and non-scripted titles including 2012 documentary Pretty Old and Bravo’s Work of Art: The Next Great Artist (2010-2011).

Los Angeles- and New York-based ITV Entertainment is behind such non-scripted series as Netflix’s Queer Eye, Hell’s Kitchen on Fox and A&E’s The First 48, to name a few.