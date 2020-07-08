Extra: Barcroft Studios launches “Totally Game”; HBO Max takes “Class Action Park”

Barcroft Studios unveils gaming series Totally Game

Sam Barcroft’s London-based indie production house Barcroft Studios, a division of Future, has launched the original short-form docuseries Totally Game (pictured).

The project marks the first series devised in collaboration with the games division of Future and will explore the real lives of “remarkable” video gamers.

Totally Game will feature some of the world’s best gamers while also pulling the curtain back on true stories of adversity and finding love online. The series will also focus on the diehard fans that have spent their life savings on transforming their bodies and homes in homage to their favourite video games.

Episodes will run between three and six minutes in length.

Totally Game will be made available across multiple platforms, including Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook, as well as on Future’s portfolio of gaming websites and social media channels.

HBO Max acquires global rights to Class Action Park

Streaming service HBO Max has acquired the worldwide rights to Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges’ feature-length documentary Class Action Park.

The investigative documentary explores the legend, legacy and truth behind New Jersey’s Action Park, dubbed “the world’s most dangerous water park” and closed in 1996, through real-life footage, never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and first-hand testimonials.

Class Action Park is slated to premiere on HBO Max this August.

It was produced and directed by Scott and Porges. Liz DeCesare executive produced on behalf of Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

CuriosityStream launches in Sweden

CuriosityStream has secured a partnership deal with Swedish TV operator Com Hem to bring the factual entertainment SVOD service to viewers throughout the Scandinavian country.

Com Hem subscribers in Sweden will now have access to CuriosityStream’s stable of non-fiction original series and specials through Com Hem’s linear service, with SVOD and Comhem Play+ streaming expected to launch in the near future.

At launch, Com Hem viewers will be able to explore “dozens of original series and specials,” including the current events-focused Bright Now, science series Breakthrough, natural history series The Secret Lives of Big Cats, and history series The History of Home, among others.

Niche Media Group worked with CuriosityStream and Com Hem to facilitate the partnership.