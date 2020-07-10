BBC Studios, South Korea’s Channel A plan to coproduce global TV shows

BBC Studios and South Korea’s Channel A have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), marking a “strategic partnership” between the two companies to explore opportunities for the co-production of BBC Studios content in South Korea.

The MOU, signed Friday (July 10) in Seoul, focuses on the collaboration of content, the “continuous exchange of knowledge,” and business development opportunities between the two companies.

BBC Studios and Channel A, a cable TV channel, plan to “reinforce their mutual competitiveness” with the co-production of global TV shows through the MOU. Included in the agreement, the companies’ will explore development opportunities in content production.

As part of the agreement, both parties will also explore the acquisition of BBC Studios’ content. Starting this September, BBC Studios content, including documentaries, will air on Channel A.

Geo Lee (pictured), SVP and GM of BBC Studios Northeast Asia, said in a statement: “This is the time we need to cooperate in order to deal with the fast-changing media environment,” and added by saying, “We are looking forward to the coexistence through partnerships with Channel A and overall contents industry.”