People/Biz

BBC Studios, South Korea’s Channel A plan to coproduce global TV shows

BBC Studios and South Korea’s Channel A have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), marking a “strategic partnership” between the two companies to explore opportunities for the co-production of BBC ...
By
July 10, 2020

BBC Studios and South Korea’s Channel A have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), marking a “strategic partnership” between the two companies to explore opportunities for the co-production of BBC Studios content in South Korea.

The MOU, signed Friday (July 10) in Seoul, focuses on the collaboration of content, the “continuous exchange of knowledge,” and business development opportunities between the two companies.

BBC Studios and Channel A, a cable TV channel, plan to “reinforce their mutual competitiveness” with the co-production of global TV shows through the MOU. Included in the agreement, the companies’ will explore development opportunities in content production.

As part of the agreement, both parties will also explore the acquisition of BBC Studios’ content. Starting this September, BBC Studios content, including documentaries, will air on Channel A.

Geo Lee (pictured), SVP and GM of BBC Studios Northeast Asia, said in a statement: “This is the time we need to cooperate in order to deal with the fast-changing media environment,” and added by saying, “We are looking forward to the coexistence through partnerships with Channel A and overall contents industry.”

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search