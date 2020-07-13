Channel 4 orders Spice Girls docuseries from 72 Films

Docs

July 13, 2020

UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned the docuseries Girl Powered: The Spice Girls (w/t) from London-based 72 Films.

The series, weaving “hundreds of hours” of archive footage and interviews, tells the story of the English pop group The Spice Girls.

Starting from the group’s formation in the mid ’90s through to the recent world tour during the time of the #MeToo movement, Girl Powered: The Spice Girls (w/t) examines how “modern feminism” has evolved through the life story and events that have surrounded the five members of the group.

The series will be made by the directing team behind Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron.

Girl Powered: The Spice Girls (w/t) was commissioned for Channel 4 by Alisa Pomeroy, commissioning editor, documentaries. For 72 Films, Coldstream serves as EP, and Cameron is series editor.

Pomeroy said in a statement: “The idea of using the story of the supremely popular and mould-breaking Spice Girls to make a multi-layered social history series was too good to pass up. The Spice Girls mirrored and influenced a generation of women and now, nearly 30 years since their formation, their story sheds light on the coming of age of modern feminism in ways we can fully appreciate for the first time.”

