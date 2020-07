Former Channel 4 executive Fatima Salaria has been joined Fremantle’s London-based factual outfit Naked as its managing director.

Salaria (pictured) will replace former Naked founder and CEO Simon Andreae, who was in February appointed CEO of Fremantle UK. She will oversee both the creative and commercial aspects of Naked while working closely alongside creative director TomO’Brien and chief operating officer Susie Dark.

“Fatima’s an exceptional next generation leader with a bold and broad vision that melds perfectly with Tom and Susie’s ethos and with Naked’s growing brand for smart and popular shows with strong characters and great stories,” said Fremantle CEO Andreae in a statement.

In the new role, Salaria will oversee a slate of programming that currently includes The Rap Game UK, which was renewed for a second season at BBC3, the forthcoming BBC1 adaptation of the CJ ENM format I Can See Your Voice alongside sister label Thames, and the upcoming Ghost for Channel 4.

Naked’s production slate has also included ITV’s Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer and Manson: The Lost Tapes; A&E’s The Day I Picked My Parents; Channel 4′s Indian Summer School and 5Star’s 100% Hotter.

She most recently served as Channel 4′s head of specialist factual, where her department was responsible for a range of popular formats and documentaries including SAS: Who Dares Wins, 100 Vaginas and Three Identical Strangers, as well as the programs My Grandparents War, Race Against the Virus and Putin: A Russian Spy Story.

“We’ll miss Fatima hugely… she has helped set a different course for factual: ideas we have commissioned, the talent – both on and offscreen and what we stand for,” noted Danny Horan, head of factual at Channel 4. “I have learned a lot and am incredibly grateful for her honesty, making us think differently and her mischievous humor. Naked is lucky to have her.”

“I’ll be sad to leave Channel 4; I’ve enjoyed working with so many creatives, especially my colleague Danny Horan, and so many brilliant indies who’ve been a pleasure to collaborate with,” added Salaria.

Prior to joining Channel 4 in 2019, Salaria served as commissioning editor for religion and ethics at the BBC. Her commissions at the Beeb have included the BAFTA-winning Muslims Like Us, Drinkers Like Me with Adrian Chiles, Abortion on Trial, and RTS-winner Anita Rani’s My Family, Partition and Me: India 1947 on BBC1.

Before this, Salaria was a producer/director working across several BBC projects, including BBC2′s The London Riots: In Their Own Words, The 70′s with Dominic Sandbrook and the BAFTA-winning series History of Modern Britain with Andrew Marr.

Fremantle acquired a minority stake in Naked in 2015 and in February 2020 announced taking full ownership.