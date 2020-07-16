Unscripted

Discovery Channel shifts into Diesel Brothers three-hour stunt special

Discovery Channel has partnered with Magilla Entertainment, in association with Feld Entertainment, to launch its latest event special from the Diesel Brothers. Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records will chart Heavy D ...
By
July 16, 2020

Discovery Channel has partnered with Magilla Entertainment, in association with Feld Entertainment, to launch its latest event special from the Diesel Brothers.

Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records will chart Heavy D and Diesel Dave, as well as TV personality Chris Jacobs, as they once again team with Monster Jam for a night of “record-breaking stunts and Guinness World Record attempts.”

This year, the Diesel Brothers team will guide audiences through the night, setting up the night’s myriad stunts – including a Diesel Brothers drag race – with their colorful commentary and play-by-play.

In addition, Monster Jam drivers Adam and Krysten Anderson will be behind the wheel to attempt world records including the record for most monster trucks – eight – jumped by another monster truck, and the highest ramp jump in Grave Digger monster truck.

Other drivers featured include Todd LeDuc, who will attempt the first-ever “forward momentum double back flip” in a monster truck; Bryce Kenny, attempting to break the record for the fastest speed ever recorded; Bari Musawwir, attempting the most consecutive donut revolutions in a monster truck and the most number of donuts in a monster truck in one minute; and Tom Meents, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest nose wheelie in monster truck.

Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records premieres Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. The event special will also be made available on the Discovery GO app.

The three-hour stunt follows last year’s stunt when the Diesel Brothers successfully jumped their 12,000-pound “BroDozer Monster Jam” truck over a plane in flight.

Magilla’s Matthew OstromLaura Palumbo JohnsonJason Fox and Pete Delasho are listed as executive producers on the special alongside Feld Entertainment’s Kenneth Feld and Juliette Feld Grossman.

For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Bill Howard are executive producers, and Olivia Ghersen and Paola Espinosa serve as associate producers.

