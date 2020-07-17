Disney+ prepares to launch feature doc on iconic lyricist Howard Ashman

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has scheduled an early August premiere date for Don Hahn’s feature-length documentary Howard.

The 94-minute film, which held its world premiere at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, charts the life story of Disney legend Howard Ashman (pictured), the Academy Award-winning lyricist behind such animated film classics as Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and the musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Howard, which premieres Aug. 7 on Disney+, features never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with friends and family to provide an intimate look at Ashman’s childhood in Baltimore while painting a portrait of his formative years in New York and his untimely death from AIDS in March 1991.

Featured interviews throughout the film include Ashman’s long-time musical collaborator Alan Menken, who also scored Howard; partner Bill Lauch; Jodi Benson of The Little Mermaid; Paige O’Hara of Beauty and the Beast; and sister Sarah Gillespie, among others.

Howard is produced by Hahn and Lori Korngiebel of Stone Circle Pictures.

“You may not know his name, but you sure know Howard Ashman’s music,” said director Hahn in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest storytellers of the 20th century who helped to revitalize the American musical and re-energize Disney Animation. He left us a songbook that still lives on in us today, yet his personal story has never been fully told until now.”