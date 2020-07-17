International Documentary Association taps Brenda Robinson as board president

The International Documentary Association (IDA) has appointed veteran entertainment lawyer Brenda Robinson as president of its board of directors.

Robinson (pictured) joined IDA’s board of directors in 2018 and begins in the role effective immediately.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way to the continued growth of this organization and to lead us forward in fulfilling our mission of championing storytellers while creating a culture of inclusion,” said Robinson in a statement.

As an entertainment attorney, Robinson has acted as production counsel and executive producer for several documentary and feature film projects, serving as an EP on United Skates, The Great American Lie, Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, and Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands.

She has also acted as a production counsel and exec producer in the scripted and unscripted television spaces.

Robinson has additionally served as a financier on Bryan Fogel’s Academy Award-winning documentary Icarus, as well as on Morgan Neville’s Won’t You Be My Neighbor and Amanda Lipitz’s Step, and is a partner at Gamechanger Films, an equity fund that finances feature films and television series by women and diverse storytellers.

Robinson succeeds Endeavor Content’s Kevin Iwashina, whose term ends this December.

As board president, Iwashina led the organization through a period of expansion which included increasing its membership and direct funding of filmmakers, while also broadening its advocacy for the genre.

He joined IDA’s board in 2011 and has served as board president since 2018.

“I could not be more proud of what we accomplished as a board during both my term and my presidency,” added Iwashina. “I am confident that Brenda’s leadership will be transformational for the IDA. Although my formal relationship with the organization is coming to an end, my enthusiasm for its long-term success does not, and I look forward to meaningfully supporting the organization in the future.”

“IDA has been very fortunate to have Kevin Iwashina’s leadership for the past nine years as both a board member and most recently as board president. He has contributed greatly to IDA’s growth and he leaves IDA as a much healthier and engaged organization,” noted Simon Kilmurry, executive director of IDA. “I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with Brenda as we seek to build an IDA that serves the community of documentary makers.”