People/Biz

International Documentary Association taps Brenda Robinson as board president

The International Documentary Association (IDA) has appointed veteran entertainment lawyer Brenda Robinson as president of its board of directors. Robinson (pictured) joined IDA’s board of directors in 2018 and begins in ...
By
July 17, 2020

The International Documentary Association (IDA) has appointed veteran entertainment lawyer Brenda Robinson as president of its board of directors.

Robinson (pictured) joined IDA’s board of directors in 2018 and begins in the role effective immediately.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way to the continued growth of this organization and to lead us forward in fulfilling our mission of championing storytellers while creating a culture of inclusion,” said Robinson in a statement.

As an entertainment attorney, Robinson has acted as production counsel and executive producer for several documentary and feature film projects, serving as an EP on United SkatesThe Great American LieJump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, and Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands.

She has also acted as a production counsel and exec producer in the scripted and unscripted television spaces.

Robinson has additionally served as a financier on Bryan Fogel’s Academy Award-winning documentary Icarus, as well as on Morgan Neville’s Won’t You Be My Neighbor and Amanda Lipitz’s Step, and is a partner at Gamechanger Films, an equity fund that finances feature films and television series by women and diverse storytellers.

Robinson succeeds Endeavor Content’s Kevin Iwashina, whose term ends this December.

As board president, Iwashina led the organization through a period of expansion which included increasing its membership and direct funding of filmmakers, while also broadening its advocacy for the genre.

He joined IDA’s board in 2011 and has served as board president since 2018.

“I could not be more proud of what we accomplished as a board during both my term and my presidency,” added Iwashina. “I am confident that Brenda’s leadership will be transformational for the IDA. Although my formal relationship with the organization is coming to an end, my enthusiasm for its long-term success does not, and I look forward to meaningfully supporting the organization in the future.”

“IDA has been very fortunate to have Kevin Iwashina’s leadership for the past nine years as both a board member and most recently as board president. He has contributed greatly to IDA’s growth and he leaves IDA as a much healthier and engaged organization,” noted Simon Kilmurry, executive director of IDA. “I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with Brenda as we seek to build an IDA that serves the community of documentary makers.”

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search