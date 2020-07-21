People/Biz

Exclusive: A3 Artists Agency taps Nikita Adams as alt programming agent

Former Paradigm agent Nikita Adams has boarded A3 Artists Agency as its newest alternative programming agent. Her role is to identify and represent Black talent, producers and production outfits globally and ...
By
July 21, 2020

Former Paradigm agent Nikita Adams has boarded A3 Artists Agency as its newest alternative programming agent.

Her role is to identify and represent Black talent, producers and production outfits globally and assist those clients with selling content to streamers, broadcasters and networks.

Adams (pictured) will be based out of Los Angeles, working as part of A3′s alt programming, digital media, licensing and branding division, which includes podcasting.

Most recently, Adams was an agent at Paradigm Talent Agency representing clients such as Bishop T.D. Jakes, The NBA Players’ Association, Tommy Davidson, Shaun Robinson, Lisa Nichols, showrunners and directors.

As a production and development executive she was previously the longtime head of development for Jamie Foxx’s Foxx-King Entertainment. She also worked on an executive level for The Hallmark Channel and Forest Whitaker’s Juntobox Films.

A3 (formerly Abrams Artists Agency) is based in Los Angeles, New York and London.

 

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search