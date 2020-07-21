Exclusive: A3 Artists Agency taps Nikita Adams as alt programming agent

Former Paradigm agent Nikita Adams has boarded A3 Artists Agency as its newest alternative programming agent.

Her role is to identify and represent Black talent, producers and production outfits globally and assist those clients with selling content to streamers, broadcasters and networks.

Adams (pictured) will be based out of Los Angeles, working as part of A3′s alt programming, digital media, licensing and branding division, which includes podcasting.

Most recently, Adams was an agent at Paradigm Talent Agency representing clients such as Bishop T.D. Jakes, The NBA Players’ Association, Tommy Davidson, Shaun Robinson, Lisa Nichols, showrunners and directors.

As a production and development executive she was previously the longtime head of development for Jamie Foxx’s Foxx-King Entertainment. She also worked on an executive level for The Hallmark Channel and Forest Whitaker’s Juntobox Films.

A3 (formerly Abrams Artists Agency) is based in Los Angeles, New York and London.