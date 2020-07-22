Unscripted

Format news: Banijay’s “Star in the Star” lands on RTL; “Mums Make Porn” heads to Germany

By
July 22, 2020

Banijay inks deals for Big Performance, Pechino Express

A new entertainment show from Brainpool, a Banijay company, Big Performance – wer ist der Star im Star?, will air on Luxembourg-based broadcaster RTL in the fall.

The show’s format sees the world’s biggest pop stars come together to sing their biggest hits, in the form of a German celebrity transformed into the idol.

Using elaborate special-effects masks and professional coaching to mimic the pop stars’ movements and singing voice, the star begins the performance lip-syncing and then transitions to a live vocal. A comedy panel and studio audience must guess which celebrity is behind the impersonation. The Saturday night show is hosted by Daniel Hartwich.

The series was developed in house, and Banijay owns all format rights for The Star in the Star.

In other Banijay news, Sky Italia and Banijay Italia have inked an exclusive deal for future seasons of Pechino Express (Pekin Express).

The Italian version of the Belgian-Dutch format will air on Sky and NOW TV.

Pechino Express follows VIP couples travelling for thousands of kilometres in foreign territories with only a backpack containing basic necessities and one euro per person, per day.  The couples aim to win a prize of a charity donation in one of the places they visited.

Passion Distribution marks sales for Mums Make Porn 

Sat.1 in Germany will air its local version of Firecracker Films’ fact ent format Mums Make Porn (pictured) tonight (July 22).

The German version is produced by Red Arrow Studios’ Redseven Entertainment.

Banijay Group’s Nordisk Film TV produced a Danish version for TV2 in Denrmark, which aired in March.

The format sees a group of mothers with teenage children tasked with creating a pornographic movie that sparks debate and promotes healthy attitudes on sex and relationships.

They are given the tools to write, direct and produce their own film.

