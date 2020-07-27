Vice Media Group taps ITV Studios’ Bea Hegedus to lead new distro group

Vice Media Group has appointed former ITV Studios scripted executive Bea Hegedus to lead its newly formed distribution group as part of the company’s push to “maximize the value” of its IP globally.

As SVP and global head of distribution, Hegedus (pictured) will focus on building new U.S. domestic and international partnerships focusing on linear, OTT, SVOD and AVOD.

She will report to Vice Studios president Kate Ward.

The new division will be responsible for the distribution of Vice Media’s library of more than 900 hours of programming. Titles include docuseries Dark Side of the Ring, Hate Thy Neighbour and Gaycation with Ellen Page.

Hegedus will work closely with Vice Media’s 35 offices around the world to build existing content partnerships, including All4 in the UK, Bell in Canada, AMC International in Iberia and Hulu in Japan.

Ward said in a statement: “Establishing a dedicated distribution group as part of Vice Studios will allow us to supercharge our distribution efforts and deliver stronger and more strategic global partnerships bringing more of Vice’s powerful programming to an even greater number of viewers, platforms and channels around the world. In doing so we will further maximize the value of our IP and investment in premium programming.”

At ITV Studios, Hegedus served as VP of global scripted content and was tasked with leading the studio’s scripted strategy, financing premium high-end drama content and managing international co-productions.

She has also held a number of senior executive and advisory roles at companies including Pinewood Pictures, Lionsgate, MTG (NENT) and Fox TV Studios.