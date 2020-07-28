Ample Entertainment launches natural history division, hires Kylie Stott

Los Angeles-headquartered Ample Entertainment — co-founded by Ari Mark (pictured left) and Phil Lott (right) — is moving into blue chip natural history with the launch of its first dedicated natural history division, Ample Nature.

Ample Nature also appointed veteran producer Kylie Stott to VP of development for natural history, tasked with spearheading development and production across a slate of natural history and wildlife programming.

With more 15 years of television experience, Stott has produced documentary programs such as David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef and Stephen Hawking’s Brave New World. In the UK, she has worked on blue chip productions for the BBC, National Geographic, ITV, ZDF and Discovery.

Ample is also partnering with professionals in the natural history space, including EP and BAFTA-winning cinematographer Sophie Darlington (Our Planet, Dynasties); writer David Fowler (Disney’s Born in China, Dolphin Reef); Emmy Award-winning underwater cinematographer Didier Noirot (Blue Planet); BAFTA- and Emmy-winning natural history cinematographer John Shier (Hostile Planet); and creature artist David Krentz (Walking with Dinosaurs).

Lott said in a statement: “Producing powerful, blue-chip natural history programming has been a goal for us since we started Ample, and it’s a perfect progression for our brand because these shows deliver extraordinary production value, incredible stories, and the best in filmmaking.”