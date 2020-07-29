Unscripted

Insight, BT Sport team for women’s football competition format

By
July 29, 2020

Amsterdam-based content creator and TV channel Insight TV has partnered with UK and Ireland sports broadcaster BT Sport to co-produce a six-part reality competition format that will see women challenging for a spot on a professional soccer team.

Produced by Zig Zag Productions, Ultimate Goal will spotlight a group of 28 women all vying to take part in a one-off soccer match in front of scouts from professional women’s teams from around the world.

A team of 14 players will be selected from the original 28, who will then prepare for a trial match against a top women’s football team, attended by scouts from professional clubs including Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal, Lyon and the Orlando Pride.

The competition format will be hosted by Eniola Aluko (pictured, middle left), current director of women’s football at Aston Villa and a former Chelsea, Juventus and England international forward.

Aluko will lead a team of football legends who will act as mentors and coaches to the contestant players. Serving as manager and mentor alongside Aluko will be Rachel Brown Finnis (left), a BT Sport football analyst and former England national team goalkeeper; while twins Rosie (right) and Mollie Kmita (middle right), former players for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, will be coaches.

Currently in pre-production, Ultimate Goal is scheduled to premiere on BT Sport in the UK and Insight TV worldwide in late 2020.

“With Ultimate Goal, we wanted to build on the significant work being done in the UK and internationally to grow the women’s game on and off the field through the power of storytelling,” said Arun Maljaars, VP of content and channels at Insight TV, in a statement. “We are hoping that this show format will empower and encourage young women to get into football.”

“It’s long been our ambition to produce a competition reality series based around women’s football,” added Danny Fenton, CEO of Zig Zag Productions. “The game has exploded in popularity and together with Insight TV and BT Sport we aim to create a show that will help to inspire the next generation of talent in the women’s game. We are currently securing talent for the show, both as mentors and contestants.”

For more information on the series and to apply as a contestant, click here.

    • TAGS:
    , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

