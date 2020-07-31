MIPCOM ’20 does away with stands, introduces MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes

Event organizers Reed Midem announced today that MIPCOM 2020 – the 36th edition of the industry mainstay event – will this year transform into a streamlined, three-day gathering instead. ‘MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes’ will take place on location October 12 to 14, and the action will continue virtually throughout the month (October 5 to mid-November) through MIPCOM Online+.

Reed Midem was one of the first companies to respond to the international COVID crisis, and it is similarly leading the way in the return to a new normal, helping the industry get back to work.

“We want to help the international television community get back to business,” noted Laurine Garaude, Reed Midem’s Television Division director in a statement. “We understand that some people will be unable to travel to Cannes, so they can be part of the MIPCOM experience digitally. New health and safety guidelines meant considerable disruption and extra costs for exhibitors and their stands, so we decided there will be no exhibition stands at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes.”

‘Rendezvous’ will offer an updated floor plan to enable face-to-face meetings and market screenings, with delegates taking advantage of open meeting spaces, reserved tables and private lounges. The event will take place in the Ambassadeurs and Riviera halls of the Palais des Festivals. Physical distancing will be in place as part of comprehensive health and safety measures.

Delegates who are unable to attend MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes can set up video meetings, screen programs and access conferences via MIPCOM Online+.

Reed MIDEM, in association with parent company Reed Exhibitions and the City of Cannes, has put together a comprehensive programme of safety measures in response to COVID-19. To get all the details click here.