PBS programming chief exec Perry Simon exiting

By
July 31, 2020

PBS chief programming executive Perry Simon is leaving the public broadcaster this summer, two years after he was appointed to the role, Realscreen confirmed.

In a memo to staff — first obtained and reported by Current – PBS president Paula Kerger said Simon (pictured) will bepermanently moving to the West Coast after splitting his time between California and Washington, D.C. through his tenure at the organization.

A search is underway for Simon’s replacement.

PBS tapped Simon as its new chief programming executive and GM for general audience programming in 2018.

Simon previously served as MD at Vulcan Productions, the social impact media company founded by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen. Prior to that, the executive worked as GM of BBC America, where he oversaw the channel’s cable and digital platforms.

Earlier in his career, Simon served as president of Viacom Productions over a 10-year period, with oversight of the development and production of series and movies targeted for broadcast and cable networks, as well as first-run syndication, international markets, children’s markets and emerging digital platforms.

As chief content officer at the Silicon Valley start-up Sezmi Corporation, he licensed deals with networks and major film studios to launch one of the earliest OTT television services. He also served as an early advisor to YouTube before the video streamer was acquired by Google.

A member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Simon began his television career at NBC, where he rose through the ranks to become EVP in charge of the primetime schedule. There, he helped develop and supervise such iconic series as CheersThe Golden GirlsFrasier and Seinfeld.

With files from Daniele Alcinii

