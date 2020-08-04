Apple TV+ to launch Ewan McGregor-fronted adventure series this September

Unscripted

August 4, 2020

Global tech and media giant Apple is preparing to launch its latest original series Long Way Up, starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, next month across its subscription streaming service, Apple TV+.

Long Way Up will reunite Trainspotting and Star Wars actor McGregor (pictured left) with his best friend Boorman (right) as they set off on their first motorcycle adventure in more than a decade.

The series will follow the friends over a 100-day span as they traverse more than 13,000 miles on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles through the South American countries of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia and into Central America and Mexico.

McGregor and Boorman have previously starred in Long Way Round and Long Way Down, and their latest motorcycle series begins in the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America.

Directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin will follow them in their electric Rivians. McGregor and Boorman serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ will premiere the first three episodes of the new series globally on Sept. 18, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Long Way Up is the latest unscripted addition to Apple TV+’s programming slate, including Werner Herzog and professor Clive Oppenheimer’s Fireball documentary, Boys Slate and Beastie Boys Story.

With files from Daniele Alcinii

