ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” moves from Australia to UK

The newest season of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will relocate from the Australian jungle to the UK amid restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic. Set in a ruined castle ...
August 7, 2020

The newest season of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will relocate from the Australian jungle to the UK amid restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic.

Set in a ruined castle in the UK countryside, the show’s 20th season will broadcast live nightly with hosts Ant and Dec (pictured).

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake grueling trials and “fun-filled” challenges to win food and “treats” in the lead up to one of the participants being crowned — for the first time in the series — King or Queen of the Castle.

Richard Cowles, director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said in a statement: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.”

ITV said more information about the UK-set series will be released “in due course.”

