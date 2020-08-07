Docs

Magnolia Pictures takes North American rights to Alex Winter’s “Zappa”

Indie distributor Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to Alex Winter’s Zappa, a documentary about the life of iconic musician and artist Frank Zappa. With access to the Zappa ...
August 7, 2020

Indie distributor Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to Alex Winter’s Zappa, a documentary about the life of iconic musician and artist Frank Zappa.

With access to the Zappa family trust and archival footage, the 129-minute film features appearances by Zappa’s (pictured) widow, Gail, and several of his musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood and Ray White.

Winter (Bill & Ted Face The Music, Showbiz Kids, The Panama Papers) serves as director and producer.

Glen Zipper, Ahmet Zappa, John Frizzell, Devorah DeVries and Jade Allen are also producers. Executive producers are Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve of Great Point Media.

Magnolia is planning to release the film in theaters and on demand Nov. 27.

“This is the most ambitious project I’ve ever worked on, with a couple years of archival preservation in addition to several years to make the film itself,” Winter said in a statement. “This isn’t your typical music doc, but rather a multi-faceted narrative that aims to bring this complex artist to life.”

 

