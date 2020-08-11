People/Biz

Warner Bros TV Group restructures operations; Donna Redier Linsk departs

August 11, 2020

As part of a major restructuring at WarnerMedia, Warner Bros Television Group is consolidating its scripted and unscripted operations.

Physical production, business affairs and finance for unscripted programming will now be combined to service Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media.

Mike Darnell, president of unscripted and alternative television, will continue to run all three labels, reporting to Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Peter Roth (pictured).

Kevin E. Fortson, previously EVP of production at Warner Horizon Television, will lead physical unscripted production activities in a new leadership role, while Matt Matzkin, previously EVP of business affairs at Warner Horizon Television, will oversee business affairs, legal and finance for Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media.

Fortson and Matzkin will report to Darnell. The shuffle will see Donna Redier Linsk, Telepictures EVP and GM, exit the company.

Brooke Karzen will continue to head development and programming for Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. David McGuire will continue to lead current programming at Telepictures, with the added responsibility of overseeing development at the production shingle.

Shed Media’s Lisa Shannon and Dan Pierson will continue to jointly serve as SVPs of programming and development at the unscripted division.

The reorganization has resulted in a number of layoffs, reportedly upwards of 600 across WarnerMedia.

Also among those exiting the company are Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution; Ron Sanders, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment; and Kim Williams, executive vice president and CFO of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The news comes just a few days after Jason Kilar, the recently installed CEO of WarnerMedia, announced a series of changes to the company’s executive leadership team that saw WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt and HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly depart.

