Extra: Little Dot Studios acquires History Hit; Discovery Denmark teams with Snowman for adventure format

Little Dot Studios acquires History Hit

Little Dot Studios has acquired History Hit, a UK-based digital history brand co-founded by broadcaster and historian Dan Snow (pictured).

History Hit includes the subscription video-on-demand channel, HistoryHit.TV, which features a collection of history films licensed from top documentary makers.

In addition, the brand features podcasts, online communities and licensed activities, and will link with Little Dot Studios’ existing factual AVOD channels.

Snow will work with All3Media’s Little Dot Studios and History Hit to make new online and broadcast content.

The news follows Little Dot’s recent acquisition of sports production studio Wing.

Discovery Network Denmark taps Snowman Productions for new adventure series

Married At First Sight creator Snowman Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, has been tapped to produce a series featuring global tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and husband, NBA champion David Lee.

The unscripted series, titled Undressed to the Top with the Wozniacki Family (known locally as Klædt af mod toppen med familien Wozniacki ), will premiere on Discovery Network Denmark’s Kanal 5 and Dplay streaming service on Aug. 13.

The sports celebrity couple are joined by Wozniacki’s mother, father and older brother, and Lee’s mother, as they prepare to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in four weeks.

That preparation includes training courses with endurance experts, limited oxygen practice with a world-champion free diver, and learning to think like a warrior with the help of a Shaolin monk.

The series is executive produced by Snowman’s Mette Nissen.

Red Arrow Studios International will launch the format to international buyers under the title How to Become Superhuman as part of its MIPCOM slate in October.

Fabulous Dads series launches in Denmark

Danish prodco Metronome has been tapped by Denmark pubcaster DR1 to produce a three-part, fact-ent series on the world of drag that centers on a performer and his dad.

Fabulous Dads will follow father and son duos as they immerse themselves in the drag scene for one week, where the son is a performer.

In that time, the pair will learn more about one another, and the father discovers how his son takes on his drag persona while learning more about the drag world from the top acts themselves.

Dads will also receive their own makeovers before performing as drag queens in front of an audience of friends and family.

Fabulous Dads will debut next week during Copenhagen Pride Week.