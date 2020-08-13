Banijay taps Jacob Houlind to lead Nordics; Endemol’s Karin Stjarne departs

Banijay continues to build out its executive leadership team following the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, confirming Jacob Houlind will lead its Nordic operations as CEO.

Endemol Shine Nordics CEO Karin Stjärne will depart the business.

Houlind (pictured) will oversee Banijay Nordic’s portfolio of 24 companies, with his remit spanning Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the UK and U.S., following the recent expansion of Yellow Bird.

The executive has been group CEO and co-owner of Nordisk Film TV since 2006, selling the company to Banijay in 2009. He later took up the position of group CEO of Banijay Nordic, as a result of the merger of Nordisk Film TV and Zodiak Media.

In his new role, Houlind will be involved with managing the territory’s investment in creativity and content development. Together with Banijay and Banijay Rights, the Nordic division will continue to focus on local IP with global appeal.

The integration process is now in progress and is expected to be complete by the fall.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, said in a statement: “Jacob has long been a part of Banijay’s journey… With scale, an immense portfolio of IP and some of the best talent in the business, we are excited to see what he and the team have in store for the future. In the meantime, I’d like to thank Karin for her efforts over the years in building up the EndemolShine Nordics portfolio and production offering.”

Serving as chief of Endemol Shine Nordics since 2017, Stjärne secured a number of new titles such as Family Food Fight, The Heist and Lego Masters, in addition to widening the footprint of MasterChef both in number of episodes, spin-off series and new productions across the Nordics.

The Banijay Nordic portfolio of companies has produced local adaptations of such series as Survivor, The Island, MasterChef, Best Singer, Big Brother, Biggest Loser, The Wall and others.