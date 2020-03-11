People/Biz

BBC Studios ups Maggy Chan to managing director, global distribution

BBC Studios is upping longtime executive Maggy Chan to the newly created role of managing director of BBC Studios’ global distribution division. Chan (pictured) was most recently the commercial director for ...
By
March 11, 2020

BBC Studios is upping longtime executive Maggy Chan to the newly created role of managing director of BBC Studios’ global distribution division.

Chan (pictured) was most recently the commercial director for global markets at BBC Worldwide, and has been at the company since 2008. As part of the move, Chan will also sit on the BBC Studios executive committee.

As managing director, Chan is responsible for all business operations and accountable for the finances and delivery of business plans for the division, which covers international content sales, channels and ancillary businesses.

She reports to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution.

“Maggy has a deep understanding of our business and industry,” said Dempsey in a statement. “She brings robust stewardship and a huge amount of passion to our team. I’m very pleased she is taking on this new role.”

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Jennifer O'Connell
    People/Biz

    HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell to keynote at Realscreen West
    By Realscreen Staff
    March 10, 2020
  • shutterstock_160441370
    People/Biz

    City of Austin cancels SXSW due to coronavirus concerns
    By Barry Walsh
    March 6, 2020
  • Avi-Armoza
    People/Biz

    Armoza unveils “virtual marketplace” as industry reacts to MIPTV cancellation
    By Barry Walsh
    March 5, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    People/Biz

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search