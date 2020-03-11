BBC Studios ups Maggy Chan to managing director, global distribution

BBC Studios is upping longtime executive Maggy Chan to the newly created role of managing director of BBC Studios’ global distribution division.

Chan (pictured) was most recently the commercial director for global markets at BBC Worldwide, and has been at the company since 2008. As part of the move, Chan will also sit on the BBC Studios executive committee.

As managing director, Chan is responsible for all business operations and accountable for the finances and delivery of business plans for the division, which covers international content sales, channels and ancillary businesses.

She reports to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution.

“Maggy has a deep understanding of our business and industry,” said Dempsey in a statement. “She brings robust stewardship and a huge amount of passion to our team. I’m very pleased she is taking on this new role.”