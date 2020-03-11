J.C. Mills joins Cineflix Productions as president, Charles Tremayne to launch prodco

Montreal-headquartered Cineflix Media has hired former Glass Entertainment Group president J.C. Mills as president and commercial director of Property Brothers producer Cineflix Productions.

Previous Cineflix Productions president Charles Tremayne will become chair of the newly established Cineflix Content Group, a working alliance of its producers and other creatives.

Tremayne will also be starting his own production company in partnership with Cineflix Media. Details are expected to be announced soon.

Mills’ (pictured) remit will be to lead the company through “innovative content strategies,” build its community of creatives and strengthen its relationships with networks and streamers.

As president and commercial director, he will be part of the Cineflix Media executive team, strategically planning and driving new business opportunities for the global producer-distributor.

Mills previously served as president and general manager of Philadelphia-based Glass Entertainment Group, expanding its content portfolio to 12 new networks and platforms while producing more than 160 individual episodes during his tenure.

Those credits include the miniseries Lincoln: An American President (w/t) and Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History for CNN; a new series for HLN; long-running series The Vet Life for Animal Planet; specials Dahmer on Dahmer, Kemper on Kemper, Manson: The Women and Method of a Serial Killer, miniseries The Jury Speaks along with another new series for Oxygen; Desert Flippers for HGTV; Heartland Docs, DVM for Nat Geo Wild; Pool Kings for DIY; and Big Easy Motors for History.

Prior to Glass, Mills represented production companies, writers, directors, and showrunners of non-fiction content as an agent at ICM Partners. As a director of development at National Geographic’s New York office, he developed more than 100 hours of on-air content in two years and, at Shine International, he sold formats into the UK and EMEA while managing third-party producer relationships.

Based in New York, Mills will report to Glen Salzman, co-founder and co-CEO of Cineflix Media.

“Cineflix Media is one of the most impressive independent media companies today,” Mills said in a statement. “With its global infrastructure, notable track record of supporting creatives, and the successful slate Charles and his team have built with long-running international hits such as American Pickers, Mayday: Air Disaster and Property Brothers, Cineflix Productions and its creative partners are well positioned for further growth. I’m looking forward to joining the company at this exciting time to exploit new opportunities for the Group.”