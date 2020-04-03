Unscripted

A&E slates coronavirus-focused “Live PD” special episodes

A&E has slated two special episodes of its docuseries Live PD, produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, that will address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Live PD: Special Edition, airing April 3 and ...
By
April 3, 2020

A&E has slated two special episodes of its docuseries Live PD, produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, that will address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Live PD: Special Edition, airing April 3 and 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, brings viewers “critical information” and first-hand accounts of the pandemic through interviews with medical authorities reporting from outside busy hospitals.

The episodes also feature testimonials from law enforcement and government officials, in addition to the everyday interactions with the community chronicled on Live PD.

Throughout the special episodes, the show will highlight local community members serving on the front lines of the pandemic and will air a series of PSAs regarding the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb and Brad Abramson.

“These special editions of Live PD will deliver a unique point of view and invaluable perspective that isn’t being heard anywhere else on television during this worldwide crisis,” Bryant, A&E vice president and head of programming, said in a statement.

Cesareo, president of Big Fish Entertainment, added: “At its core, Live PD illuminates through a transparent lens the critical work of first responders. We are all witnessing and experiencing how COVID-19 is affecting and upending daily life and so, along with our partners at A&E, are extremely gratified to be able to bring these important stories of first responders to bear.”

