Tribeca Film Festival moves 2020 event to virtual platform

Organizers of the Tribeca Film Festival have shifted select programming from this year’s event to an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19th annual edition of the New York-set festival was postponed last month following a ban imposed on March 12 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on events or gatherings of 500 people or more.

While new dates for the main festival are yet to be announced, Tribeca will continue in its support of filmmakers, creators, and artists that embody the festival’s mission of pushing the boundaries of storytelling in innovative ways.

Select programs that celebrate and promote creators will now migrate to a digital platform during Tribeca’s originally scheduled dates from April 15 to 26.

The digital programming includes the N.O.W. Creators Market, Jury and Art Awards, Industry Extranet Resource Hub, and the brand-focused Tribeca X Awards, which are available for viewing here.

Tribeca Immersive’s audience-facing Cinema360 will debut in partnership with Oculus on April 17 and features 15 virtual reality films, curated into four 30-40 minute programs.

The N.O.W. (New Online Work) section, meanwhile, will return for its fifth annual industry market to help connect digital content creators with industry professionals. The N.O.W. Creators Market will take place virtually on April 21 and 22 via 20- minute video pitch meetings between creators and industry professionals for collaborative purposes.

The Tribeca Industry Extranet Resource Hub, the festival’s online industry resource hub, will launch as planned, providing resources on the 2020 program that include rights availabilities, delegate directory and sales contacts.

The hub will also host an online screening library of select Tribeca 2020 projects.

The Jury and Art Awards will continue as planned, with winners for all categories, including Tribeca X, set to be announced via Tribeca’s website within the window of the original festival dates, April 15 to 26.

Categories include: Documentary Feature Competition; Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director; and Short Documentary Competition.

“As human beings, we are navigating uncharted waters,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal in a statement. “While we cannot gather in person to lock arms, laugh, and cry, it’s important for us to stay socially and spiritually connected. Tribeca is about resiliency, and we fiercely believe in the power of artists to bring us together. We were founded after the devastation of 9/11 and it’s in our DNA to bring communities together through the arts.”

“Our programmers adapt as society shifts and the audience needs change. The team here has responded to those needs and we stand with our creators everyday as things move through to the new future we will all be seeing over the horizon very soon,” added Paula Weinstein, CCO of Tribeca Enterprises.

Image courtesy Tribeca Film Festival