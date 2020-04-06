BBC Studios APAC names Matt Coe to head up new creative hub

Matt Coe has been appointed head of creative for BBC Studios APAC, where he will lead the Sydney and Singapore-based creative and production management teams for BBC Studios’ channels and programming.

The new hub will focus on its premium branded services in the Asia and ANZ region, including BBC First, UKTV, BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, CBeebies and streaming service BBC Player, which feature on platforms including Foxtel in Australia, Sky TV in New Zealand, and StarHub in Singapore, among others.

Coe (pictured) will report to Tim Christlieb, director of branded services, ANZ and Ryan Shiotani, SVP & GM for South & South East Asia.

Coe, who joined BBC Studios as head of creative ANZ in August 2019, will lead the linear and digital delivery of promotional material, and the Hub will also support the commercial division with creative content as required.

Previously, Coe had been a creative lead at SBS for three years, and worked for BBC Worldwide, Sky TV, NBC Universal and ITV in the UK as a freelance creative.